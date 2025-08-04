Go Hog Wild: Discover the 'Year of Pork' at the Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair

We have a fairly fun event for people of all ages to enjoy! The Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair takes place from August 14 to the 23rd.

You can experience all the fair has to offer! This year it's the Year of Pork!

Whether it's your first time attending or you're a fair veteran, we want to make sure you have all the details!

Make sure you save this guide the next time you're heading out!

Thursday, August 14:

TN Farm Bureau Day - Fair Grand Opening @ 6 PM front of the Made in TN Building with flag raising. Opening Day Parade @ 7 PM, Hypnotist, Fairest of the Fair, Ms. Wilson County Fair, Boer Goat Show, Brahman Show, Super Pull

Friday, August 15:

Hypnotist, King of the Fair Div. I & II, Celebrating Lovely Pageant, Boer Goat Show, Poultry Show, Chianina & Chiangus Shows, Pin the Tag on the Pig, Super Pull, Fair Food Competition

Saturday, August 16:

Tennessee Lottery Day - Special Needs Day, Hypnotist, VEX IQ Robotics Challenge, Talent Show, Jr. Market Goat Show, Jr. Commercial Ewe & Market Lamb Show, Hereford Regional Point Show, Black Hereford Regional Show, Steer Show & Auction, Live Blacksmith Competition, Rabbit Show, Harmonica Contest, Cook-off, Bike Ride Across Wilson County, Piggy Wiggle Race, Cornbread Challenge, Clogging Exhibition, Festival of Breads, Super Pull, Pig Callin’, Mom Callin’, Husband Callin’, Back Seat Driver Competition, Pig Tail Hair Competition

Sunday, August 17:

Rackley Roofing Day - Concert Pitch Meeting w/ Oliver Steele & Friends, Church Service in Fiddlers Grove, Hypnotist, American Angus ROV Show, Limousin Show, Dairy Goat Show, TN State Apple Pie & Pecan Pie Contest, Banana Puddin’ Contest, Antique Farm Stock Tractor Pull, Rooster Crowing Contest, The Great Bacon Toss, Wilson County High School Football Kick-Off, Cat Show, Authors Day, Antique Car Show, VEX V5 Robotics Challenge

Monday, August 18:

Farm Credit Mid America Day - 4-H & FFA Competitions, Concert Ty Herndon & Jamie O’Neal, Hypnotist, Ms. Wilson County Senior TN, FCE Fashion Revue, Wilson County 4-H Fashion Revue, Rhode Island Red Head Contest, Remote Control Mini Demolition Derby, Bump & Run Derby, Farm to Fair Feast & Fundraiser

Tuesday, August 19:

Middle Tennessee Electric Day - Senior Citizens Event, Hypnotist, Swine Show, Ole Timers Presentation, Doll Parade Div. I, Karaoke Night, Fun on the Farm, FFA Ag Olympics, Hare vs. Hair, Bump & Run Derby, Celebrity Pig Show, Costume Pig Show

Wednesday, August 20:

Wilson Bank & Trust Day - Farmers Appreciation Breakfast, Hypnotist, Confirmation Dog Show, Fair Princess Revue III & IV, Corn Eatin’ Contest, Kids Four Wheeler Rodeo

Thursday, August 21:

TN Department of Ag Day - Hypnotist, Open Breeding Sheep Show, Doll Parade Division II, Battery Power Ride Toy Race, Pedal Push Tractor Pull Ride Toys, Read & Win, 4-H & FFA State Dairy Judging, Dairy Cattle Capers, Spelling Bee Competition, School Spirit Jam, Four Wheeler Rodeo, Dexter Cattle Show

Friday, August 22:

TN Pork Producers Day -Hypnotist, Open Breeding Sheep Show, AOB Beef Show, Simmental & % Simmental Shows, Fair Princess Revue - Division I & II, Jazz Alliance, Jr. Open & 4H Central Regional Dairy Cattle Show, Monster Trucks

Saturday, August 23:

Mid-South Ford Day - Hypnotist, School Day Events, Brick Olympics, Crank It Up Homemade Ice Cream Freeze Off, Baby Show, Junior Breeding Sheep Show, 4-H State Fashion Show, Shorthorn & Shorthorn Plus Shows, TN State Red Angus Show, TN State Charolais Show, Open Dairy Cattle Show, Make it With Wool Competition, Fiddlers Grove Bluegrass Competition, Square Dancing Jamboree, Horseshoe Pitching Contest, Cornhole Tournament, Monster Trucks, FLL Robot Rodeo

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.