Goats, Music and More Festival brings live music and fainting goats to Lewisburg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
A goat chews on grass in the Salinas Riverbed on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, as part of efforts by the City of Paso Robles to clear the area of brush that could be fuel for a wildfire.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 06:29:59-04

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Goats, Music and More Festival is taking over Lewisburg at Rock Creek Park!

Kicking off at 9 a.m. on both October 13 & 14, attendees can enjoy arts and crafts, live music and of course fainting goat shows!

You can also head over to their Goat Petting Zoo to cuddle up with some cute goats.

Friday will feature the likes of Foxfire, Tigirlily Gold and Darryl Worley. Saturday things will close out with The Deltaz, Music City Stones and The WannaBeatles.

Better yet? This event is free to attend!

