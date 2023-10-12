Goats, Music and More Festival brings live music and fainting goats to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Goats, Music and More Festival is taking over Lewisburg at Rock Creek Park!

Kicking off at 9 a.m. on both October 13 & 14, attendees can enjoy arts and crafts, live music and of course fainting goat shows!

You can also head over to their Goat Petting Zoo to cuddle up with some cute goats.

Friday will feature the likes of Foxfire, Tigirlily Gold and Darryl Worley. Saturday things will close out with The Deltaz, Music City Stones and The WannaBeatles.

Better yet? This event is free to attend!