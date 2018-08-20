GoDiveNow Pool Visits Nashville, Teaches Diving To Vets, Wounded Warriors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville may be land-locked but taking the plunge is possible.

"Diving is a great equalizer because in the water everybody's the same," said "Big Wave Dave" Reidenbach with GoDiveNow, "You're an amputee, maybe you're a paraplegic, you may swim differently maybe with your hand."

The GoDiveNow pool can take any beginner and turn them into a diver.

"It's a great way to heal from your injuries," he said.

Reidenbach and his team set-up their 30-foot pool to host hundreds of vets, wounded warriors and active duty military for "USO Fest" just outside Nashville.

He takes the pool all over the U.S., helping to ease any fears and promote fun.

