GoFundMe started for William Silva's mother after his death in a shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are looking into the death of William Silva after a shooting took place on Jan. 2.
Two young men dropped Silva off at the hospital in a black SUV. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the time, and died shortly after. The two men fled the scene right after dropping off Silva.
Silva's mother created a GoFundMe asking for help paying the funeral expenses, if you wish to contribute.
If you have any more information on the investigation, call crime stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000.
