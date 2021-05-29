Gold Star Families honored during Tenn. Memorial Day ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee held its Memorial Day recognition ceremony Friday at the War Memorial Auditorium.

The event honored the Tennesseans who served and sacrificed for our country. Major General Jeff Holmes delivered a sobering reflection on the sacrifice that so many families and members of our armed forces make to protect our nation.

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee gave presentations to some of the families of the state's fallen soldiers. And the governor declared Fri., May 28, as Gold Star Families Day.

A Gold Star family is the immediate family of a service member who died in the line of duty in the U.S. armed forces. Officials say there are 1,700 Gold Star Families all across Tennessee.

To commemorate Memorial Day, the Middle Tennessee State University Veterans Memorial will be open to the public at any time during the weekend.

The site on Alma Mater Drive in Murfreesboro includes a list of fallen military alumni.