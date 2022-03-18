Golden retriever shot, injured in Hickman Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville-based rescue organization is raising money to help a golden retriever that was shot and injured after being abandoned in Hickman County.

The dog, now named Sunny, was found this week in Hickman County.

According to Adopt a Golden Nashville, witnesses saw the dog being dumped from a vehicle. People who live in the area tried to catch her, but as you can imagine, she was afraid.

The dog wandered onto someone's property and was shot. Thankfully, some children were able to wrangle her and get her some help.

The Hickman County Humane Society got in touch with Adopt a Golden Nashville to get Sunny some much-needed help.

Thursday night, Sunny went into surgery for her injuries from the shooting. The surgery was a success. Doctors were able to save her leg.

Caring for rescues in these types of situations is costly. Adopt a Golden Nashville is taking donations to go toward Sunny's vet bills.

Click here if you'd like to donate.