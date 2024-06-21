Golf for a good cause this weekend at the Dr. Henry Foster Golf Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to play some golf this weekend? How about playing for a good cause as well?
On Saturday, June 22 at the Ted Rhodes Golf Course you can participate in the Dr. Henry Foster Golf Tournament. All proceeds will go to the OBGYN Resident Education fund!
Registration is $161 for an individual person and there will be first, second and third place prizes!
Each registration includes green fees, golf cart, grab bags, box lunch and snacks!
The back and forth over the legal release of the Covenant School shooter's writings amid new leaks is growing more complex by the day. If you are looking to understand the issues at play, Chris Davis provides clarity and insight in his reporting. And may we never forget who is at the center of all this – the six victims who lost their lives in the most senseless way.
-Carrie Sharp