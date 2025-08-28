Good news for fall travelers! AAA says you can look forward to cheaper prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re looking to squeeze in a final trip before fall, there’s some good news! It's going to be a bit cheaper.

Officials with AAA say travelers can look forward to dipping airfare and the cheapest gas prices we’ve seen since 2020.

As of today, the national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.21. That’s 14 cents cheaper than this time last year.

TN's average is 40 cents cheaper at $2.79, that’s down almost 20 cents from last year.

That's a plus if you are hitting the roads this holiday weekend. Heads up, AAA says the worst time to travel is Friday between noon and 8 p.m. and returning home Monday between 1 and 4 p.m.

Aixa Diaz with AAA says Labor Day isn’t as popular as some of the other holiday weekends for travel because kids are back in school, but it still better to work around the busy travel windows.

If you’re flying, domestic airfare is 6% cheaper than last year. Diaz says now is a great time to start booking an upcoming trip.