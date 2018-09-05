Good Samaritan Pulls Driver From Burning Truck On I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Good Samaritan was able to pull a driver from a burning truck after an early-morning crash on Interstate 40 in Smith County.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 264.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a truck struck a bluff and burst into flames. A young man from Baxter stopped and pulled the man from the burning truck – saving his life, troopers said.

The driver suffered burns to a significant portion of his body and injuries to his legs.

He was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where his condition was unknown.

Neither of their identities was released.

