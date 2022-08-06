Good Samaritan's car stolen, crashed while kids still inside

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is in custody after trying to steal the SUV of a person who'd stopped to help her on the side of the road. An 18-year-old and a minor were inside the vehicle at the time. The woman wrecked and hit a tree after the children confronted her during her attempted escape, around 2:35 p.m. Neither child was injured.

The woman had originally found herself stranded by the side of the road after traveling on I-24 and getting off at the Medical Center Parkway exit in Murfreesboro. She hit a curb, which disabled her Ford Focus.

Two Good Samaritans stopped to help her, and when the woman saw an opportunity, she hopped into the driver's seat of one of the assisting vehicles, a gray Acura MDX SUV.

The woman drove the Acura down Medical Center Parkway but ended up crashing into two vehicles. She was confronted by the 18-year-old and minor child, causing her to cross into the oncoming lane of traffic near Joe Knight Drive and stop after hitting a tree.

She took off running, but a Murfreesboro Police Officer chased her on foot.

The woman was taken into custody after assistance from a Metro Nashville Police Department off-duty officer.

The Good Samaritan whose car was stolen was reunited with her unharmed children.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.