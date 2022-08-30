'Good Samaritans' catch shooter of 2 women, wait for police to arrive

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two women were shot and killed in the front yard of a home after a fight with a man in Hendersonville Monday afternoon.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, Laura Undis, 60, and Virginia Deirdre Sheen, 67, were both shot in front of a home in the 100 block of Cavalier Drive inside the Mansker Farms subdivision around 3:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they discovered "Good Samaritans" in the neighborhood had detained the suspected shooter, Lloyd T Martin, Jr., 72.

Hendersonville police say their preliminary investigation into this shooting begins with a "failed relationship" between Undis and Martin. An argument carried over into the front yard of the home where the shooting took place.

Sheen, a neighbor, attempted to intervene when Martin pulled out a pistol and shot both women. Both women were taken to Hendersonville Medical Center for treatment before succumbing to their injuries.

Hendersonville police took Martin into custody, and he will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count of aggravated assault.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

The Hendersonville Police Department asks that anyone with information on this case please call (615) 822-1111 and report the information directly to them. Anyone with information can also call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may additionally be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.