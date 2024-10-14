Good samaritans follow, shoot video of DUI suspect in Algood

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted sex offender on the run out of Kentucky is caught going on a wild and dangerous drive here in Tennessee.

Good samaritans spotted the alleged drunk suspect and shot video as he weaved his way through the city of Algood.

So what would you do?

A guy wrecks but keeps driving his damaged car while throwing beer cans out the window.

In this case, the two good samaritans called 911 and followed the suspect trying to warn others.

Zach and Rachel Green said the driver of the car crashed into a telephone pole in Algood, but then just kept driving.

Rachel started shooting video while Zach called 911.

"Ah, he just tossed a can out the window. Oh, he's drunk. He just tossed Bud Light out the car. He's drunk. He's about to hit some cars."

The suspect, identified as Deamon Selby, refused to stop and despite the damage to his car just kept driving.

"Front bumper is ripped off, back bumper barely handing on, all four tires are blown. He's weaving all over road," Zach told police. "The car is destroyed, but he's still trying to drive it."

The Greens followed describing what they saw and their location to Algood police.

"He's going right by the train track and going to run off the road. Oh no," said Zach.

"Sir, we are really busy. We have officers everywhere, but not right where you are at. Trying to get somebody up there," said dispatch.

"Oh my God. He just hit that embankment. What kind of car? A Kia. Oh, he's going to hit that car."

The Greens flashed their headlights trying to warn motorists and pedestrians at a nearby playground.

"Where the guy drives along the sidewalk, 100 feet to his left is where the entire Algood community takes kids to play," said Zach.

The good news: Selby turned into a dead end where police took him into custody ten minutes after the Greens called 911.

There was some property damage, but no one was injured.

Authorities said Selby is wanted on three active warrants for domestic violence out of Putnam County and also as a felony fugitive sex offender out of Kentucky.

Reckless driving and DUI charges are to come.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com