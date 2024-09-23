Good Samaritans help Nashville man with severe head injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For weeks now it's been a disturbing site in downtown Nashville. A man walking around with a horrible head wound.

Photos of him went viral with people wondering how and why? So many people have seen this individual either here downtown or in viral photos on social media.

He needed help and a good Samaritan took action. She found him called this reporter and we took him to get medical care.

The wound is graphic.

Suffice to say, he is missing most of his forehead.

"You suffered a bad head injury ... Yes ...sir. does it hurt? No, it does not. What's your situation right now? I mean people see you. What do you want them to know. It's not that I don't want help. I do want help."

39-year-old Jonathan Johnson has spent the past several weeks sleeping on benches near 2nd and Broadway.

People noticed because of the large open wound on his head.

"Very few people has[sic] tried to help me."

So you want to go to the hospital and get help?

"Yes, I do."

The good Samaritan -- who wishes to remain anonymous -- heard about Johnson.

She found him downtown, called this reporter and then we took him to a Summit hospital where we were met by Councilman Jordan Huffman.

"I'm so sorry you've been having so much trouble. That's okay. I'm glad you are getting it checked out," said Huffman.

Johnson said he was hit by a car seven years ago and a plate was put in his head.

He recently had a complication where the plate was removed.

Johnson then -- without really explaining -- said he walked out before it could be replaced.

Doctors at Summit, which is not where Johnson had any of the plate surgeries cleaned the wound and released Johnson.

The next step is closing the wound.

"If I got to do another surgery to get the metal plate put back in so the skin can grow over it I'd be glad to," he added.

For now Johnson is stable and Councilman Huffman has arranged for him to move into a group home for now. Johnson is homeless with no family nearby.

He's glad to be off the streets and is thankful to all those who care and have helped him.

Since learning of Johnson's situation, many have reached out offering to help. For now he has the clothing he needs.

But money is needed to cover cost of food at the group home. You can contact the councilman at Jordan.Huffman@nashville.gov to make a donation.

We'll continue to bring you updates to his story.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com