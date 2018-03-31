Goodlettsville Man Admits To Uploading Sexual Images Of Children

Mostly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Davidson County man has been arrested on multiple charges, including rape of a child.
Reports stated authorities went to the home of Michael Shawn Owens on Woodshire Drive in Goodlettsville.
Owens was told he was not under arrest. Officials also stated they told him he didn’t have to talk to them.
According to an affidavit, Owens admitted to using a specific email address to upload sexual images of minor children to his Microsoft One Drive Account.
An officer examined the contents of the account and found more then 300 sexual images of minor children.
Police said Owens admitted he uploaded the images over the past two years.
Owens was charged with rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor — over 100 items. Further details about the investigation were not available.
He was being held on a $300,000 bond.