Goodlettsville man killed in head-on crash in Sumner Co.

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed in a crash on Long Hollow Pike in Sumner County Monday.

Law enforcement officials say 53-year-old Peter Stickel of Goodlettsville was killed in a head-on crash.

Stickel's Ford F150 crossed the center line while navigating a curve, hitting63-year-old Shiela Wade's Jeep Wrangler head on, according to the crash report.

The truck came to final rest in the road facing east in the eastbound lane. The Jeep came to final rest in the yard of 4244 Long Hollow pike upside-down facing South.