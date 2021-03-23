Menu

Goodlettsville man killed in head-on crash in Sumner Co.

Posted at 10:15 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 23:15:36-04

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed in a crash on Long Hollow Pike in Sumner County Monday.

Law enforcement officials say 53-year-old Peter Stickel of Goodlettsville was killed in a head-on crash.

Stickel's Ford F150 crossed the center line while navigating a curve, hitting63-year-old Shiela Wade's Jeep Wrangler head on, according to the crash report.

The truck came to final rest in the road facing east in the eastbound lane. The Jeep came to final rest in the yard of 4244 Long Hollow pike upside-down facing South.

