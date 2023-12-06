Goodlettsville man's nativity scene collection continues to grow

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mike Harris is already in the Christmas spirit.

His preparations begin in October when he builds the shelves for his more than 1,200 nativity scenes.

"It's the day that I think is the greatest day in the history of human," Harris said.

If you take a stroll through Harris's home in Goodlettsville, you'll quickly notice the variety of nativity scenes throughout. He even remembers the first one he bought when he was 12. He has been collecting them since.

In 2022, he says a little more than 1,400 people came by. He doesn't charge for people to come, he just wants people to visit.

"I can tell you and show you probably the first dozen in order of when I bought them, and which one was second, third, fourth," Harris said.

He has collected various different materials and designs. There are pillows, books, blankets, stained glass and much more.

"Just don't forget why we have Christmas," he said.

That's what this is all about. He wants people to enjoy the holiday, but remember what it's really about.

"My children still get presents, they give me presents," he added. "I would put a tree up if I had a place for it."

Instead of the tree, he has a table of nativity scenes in a corner of his living room. Harris joked that people may come just to count and they're more than welcome to, but he explained why he does this every year.

"It needs to be done," Harris said. "I think we need to keep Christ in Christmas."

He will open his home Sundays on Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 24, Dec. 31, and Jan. 7. He will have his home open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week.

If you want to visit, reach out to Mike via e-mail at nativityguy@att.net.

