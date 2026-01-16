Goodlettsville neighbors fight new housing development

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A proposed housing development in Goodlettsville has sparked opposition from residents who worry new construction will strain infrastructure.

The Nashville Planning Commission voted to move forward a rezoning request that could allow dozens of homes on West Campbell Road. The decision has deepened frustration among residents who say they've been fighting for basic infrastructure improvements in their own neighborhood.

"We teach our kids to ride bikes in the neighborhood. The new neighborhood will get sidewalks but not us. We've had to fight for a traffic light at West Campbell Road and Dickerson Road and we still don't have one," Paul Pleiman said.

Pleiman, who lives near the proposed development site, said the vote didn't surprise him.

"We are fighting to hold Nashville accountable for their own policy and language. The Community Character Manual, the Nashville Next Plan, the Union Hill Parkwood Plan — the Dickerson Pike North Corridor Study, because when density becomes desirable they move the language out of the way," Pleiman said.

Despite community opposition to rezoning 0 West Campbell Road, District 3 Council member Jennifer Gamble supports the project. Gamble said developers reduced the number of homes from over 50 to under 40 because of community meetings.

"We have battled two other development proposals in the neighborhood that would have rezoned the parcel, but on this one something has changed," Gamble said.

Across the street, Ron Johnson lives in a different district where his District 10 Council member Jennifer Webb opposes the proposal.

"We're not opposed to you selling it. We just don't want you to change the zoning," Johnson said.

Both Johnson and Pleiman said residents aren't opposed to new neighbors but worry about overloading streets, drainage and public safety systems.

"They want to grow the tax base. I mean, it really is all about money," Johnson said.

In a statement, Gamble said the proposed West Campbell Road project received unanimous approval by the Nashville Planning Commission.

"I respect the Commission's decision which was based on Nashville Next and the Community Character Policy. I look forward to legislation for the project moving forward through the Metro Council process," Gamble said.

