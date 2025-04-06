Watch Now
Goodlettsville Police asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Ahmiah Bloecker

Goodlettsville Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goodlettsville Police are asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Ahmiah Bloecker.

Ahmiah was last known to be at her residence in Goodlettsville on April 5 and was last seen wearing a red and black "scarface" t-shirt, flannel sleeping shorts, and a true religion black hooded sweatshirt.

She's 5'1 and 117 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Ahmiah or her disapperance, please contact the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-851-5111.

