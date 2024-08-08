Goodlettsville thrift store to be featured in Great American Family film

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A local store works to make a positive impact in their community. They just took a call that's going to help their mission in a big way. Certainly a lot more people are going to see the store.

"This unusual piece right here is an old adding machine," Mary Smith said, walking through the business she manages, Treasure Hunters Thrift Store in Goodlettsville.

She loves frequent visitors.

"Oh, every week!" smiled a woman checking out at the counter.

"Every day!" a cashier responded, both of them laughing.

"The younger generation of kids, we had an old vintage typewriter, and they thought it was the first computer!" Mary said.

What Mary especially loves is the good this place can do for her city.

"We actually benefit the Goodlettsville Help Center, a nonprofit organization," she explained. "We help people with utilities, food, gas vouchers, lodging if necessary. 100% of the proceeds from this store go back into the community. The community has been very generous with us donating, and we just put it out on a daily basis."

In a place full of little surprises, did you hear about this surprise?

Mary tells us a location scout for a film saw the store. The store got a call from that film's producer.

"I thought it was a joke!" Mary said.

It wasn't a joke.

Alexa PenaVega and her husband Carlos PenaVega are the stars of an upcoming film now under the working title "Love at the Kettle."

It's coming to the Great American Family during the holiday season. In the film, Treasure Hunters Thrift Store is dressed up to look like a Salvation Army at Christmas time.

For the people of the store, taking part in the film isn't about their own screen time. It's a matter of more attention going toward what they do.

"I love it," Mary said. "We're gonna get a lot more people coming in, more exposure for our thrift store. We can help more people in our community."

