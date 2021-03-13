Goodlettsville woman shot by officer after charging police

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A Goodlettsville woman was shot by a Metro officer Friday night when she allegedly charged toward police with a pick ax.

MNPD says a 33-year-old woman called shortly before 5 p.m. Friday to say she was armed and wanted police to shoot her.

Arriving to the scene on Greer Road, first responders began talking to the woman, but say the situation escalated. Officers tased the woman, who then allegedly charged toward an officer with a pick ax. Another officer then shot the woman.

She is currently in surgery at Vanderbilt, in critical but stable condition.

No officers were injured.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide or self-harm, there is hope and help available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.