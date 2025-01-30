GoodMaps app helps blind navigate sites, gets first Tennessee location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new tool has just started its roll out in Tennessee to make places in our state more accessible to everyone.

It was six years ago Kevin Kline lost his sight. Before that, he was working toward becoming a delivery driver. He lost his vision entirely over six months.

"It was genetic, and it's called Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy," Kevin said. "It's the simple tasks you don't really think about, such as being at the airport, not being able to get out of your seat and go use the restroom or grab a coffee or water. It's things you do with vision in a matter of seconds, but you can't do that on your own."

I met Kevin on his visit to the Tennessee State Library and Archives. It's a place with a huge collection of geological information, founding documents, records from every county, every era.

"Our goal is two things," said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "We want to preserve our state's history but also make it accessible. In order to do that, it needs to be accessible to all Tennesseans."

Kevin now works for GoodMaps, which has this app.

"Pull up the GoodMaps application," he said, doing a demonstration. "As you'll hear, my phone's in what's called voiceover mode. That is accessible for all blind and low-vision users. There's augmented reality for the deaf, low-hearing, neurodiverse. We'll just do a route to the water bottle refilling station."

"Slowly move your phone to the left or right," a voice in the app said as the camera looked over the room.

"The phone camera compares what it sees to our previous scan we've done of the building," Kevin said.

"Take 20 feet then turn left," the app voiced as Kevin walked. "Continue 70 feet, then turn right. Arrive at the water bottle filling station."

This is the first building in Tennessee to use this app. Kevin said things are in the works to get more places you know on board.

"What I also hope, though, is that we will be leaders and helping other organizations out there understand the power that this app can have," Hargett said.

"Luckily, I found a company that's working for accessibility for people, not just myself, but anybody who walks into a building," Kevin said.

