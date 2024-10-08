Goodwill construction class provides new opportunity, second chances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Working to change his life for the better, a man tells us he was faced with major hurdles.

He's now sharing his story in the hope it will help others seek out what options are out there.

"It's a cool, it's a cool piece of machinery," Jason Ayers smiled before climbing into a vehicle.

"Recently just got hired on to the Nashville Department of Transportation," he explained.

"I'm out here mow trimming, pushing trees back off of the street. I'm very grateful."

Truly, there is a depth to Jason's appreciation of this job after the journey that's brought him here today.

"I come up out of the streets," he said. "Parents were involved in the streets. Drugs. Violence. That's basically what I was growed up off of. Violence and drugs, whether dealing them or using them. I've been around that my entire life. You seem to resort to what you know."

After years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Jason faced a problem after his release.

"I would be denied employment because of my criminal background," he said.

He had a new reason to keep trying.

"My daughter Nellie," Jason continued. "She was my motivational factor. She still is my motivational factor."

Jason went to Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee.

Tim Kahn is a skills trade training manager with Goodwill. Goodwill offers a Construction and Weatherization program to anyone with an interest in starting a career in construction.

"We're just trying to give them a good introduction into construction building, have them ready to hit the road," Tim said. "We're gonna start with the basics. You're gonna learn how to use a tape measure, different kinds of tools out there. There's a little bit about electrical, a little about plumbing. It's not only free, but we pay them a stipend to come."

"It was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," Jason said.

Other classes offered cover welding and installation of solar panels.

People come to these classes for any number of reasons. Some are veterans, some are people ready to change course in life. It's the cases like Jason that compel Tim the most; the people coming through seeking a second chance.

"That's why I do what I do," Tim said.

"You met people who was willing to give you a chance and sold you on the fact that you're not done," Jason said. "The life you lived has not gotta be the final say in who you are and what you can do."

