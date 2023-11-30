Goodwill holds homecoming celebration for grand opening of Lebanon store

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goodwill is holding a celebration on Thursday for the grand opening of the new retail store in Lebanon!

The celebration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The first 250 shoppers who attend the grand opening at the West Main Street location will receive a free reusable shopping bag! Attendees will also be able to raffle for gift cards.

The new store will be Goodwill’s first store in Lebanon since its previous location closed in 2018.

The new location is located at 1414 West Main Street and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.