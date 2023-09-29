Goodwill programs helping people turn their lives around with new skills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — September is National Workforce Development Month, and as the month comes to an end, Goodwill wants to remind people how they help others build skills all year round.

When people shop at Goodwill, their money helps other people in the community be able to take classes like the Construction Training Program, and turn their lives around.

Devin Watkins is an example. He got out of prison this past June and heard about the free construction program.

He felt it was perfect because over the years he was incarcerated, he was studying how to build and renovate houses, and now he could learn the hands-on skills he needed such as carpentry, flooring, plumbing, and more.

His instructor, Tim Kahn, has been teaching the program for eleven years.

It is a four week program, with two weeks in between where people who just finished can take specialty classes to elevate their skills even more, like welding.

People taking the class are even paid $100 stipend to cover travel costs.

Watkins said this program is for anyone who is ready to start a new chapter in their lives.

"People need an opportunity to be able to provide for themselves and to give them some type of purpose in life and a lot of people don't have the same opportunities as everyone else so when you come out from a deficit maybe from prior incarceration or just not having any guidance growing up, when you come here you got people with years of experience who will share their experience and help you get your life settled," said Devin."

Kahn said the relationships he builds lasts beyond the training.

"Our goal is to create a family atmosphere where we can actually help you and when you leave this class we're not done with you. So we're going to stick with you, we're going to help you through those little problems you have in life, and try to be a resource for you from now on."

Kahn said more than 1000 people have graduated from the program.

You can apply to the program here.