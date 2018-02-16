Google Brings Data Center, Jobs To Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Google executives announced the groundbreaking of a new Google data center in Clarksville.
The Clarksville location is part of more than $2.5 billion of investments by Google with centers in Oregon Virginia, Alabama and Oklahoma.
It will bring more than 1,000 construction jobs to Clarksville. Google also announced a $300,000 grant to Goodwill of Middle Tennessee to further their initiative to incorporate digital skills training in Goodwill's workforce program.
Officials said Tennessee stood out because of its workforce, access to clean energy and infrastructure and the great work of its leaders.