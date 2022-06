SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Google Fiber services are coming to Rutherford County.

It was announced Tuesday that Smyrna will be the first surrounding area in the state outside of Nashville to have access to this service.

Construction is expected to begin at the end of this year and by 2023, residents and small businesses should be able to gain access to the network.

Those who are interested in staying updated on the construction process and availability in their area can sign up at googlefiber.com.