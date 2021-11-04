Goo Goo Cluster opens Broadway retail store in Nashville

Goo Goo Cluster’s transformation of its Lower Broadway storefront will allow open its doors to visitors this week.

On Friday morning, Goo Goo Chocolate Co. — home of Goo Goo Cluster — will open to the public at 116 3rd Avenue S. in downtown Nashville unveiling Design Your Own Confection Stations, a new full-service Chocolate Bar menu including boozy milkshakes, bonbons, interactive classes and more.

“Our team has been hard at work creating an experiential Willy Wonka-esque destination unlike anything else in Nashville,” said Laurie Spradley, vice president of operations and brand development for Goo Goo Cluster. “From boozy milkshakes, to kiosks where visitors can be their own chocolatier and create a Design Your Own Premium on demand, to light fixtures dripping with chocolate – it’s safe to say that all your senses will be in for a treat.”

Goo Goo executive pastry chef Mike Colon created an entire new menu for Goo Goo Chocolate Co.’s full-service chocolate bar, which includes a boozy milkshake menu inspired by Goo Goo’s classic clusters. Each shake is topped with a no-nut Lil’ Goo Candy. Other menu items will include seasonal shakes, bonbons and other specialty baked goods.

The new space also has a dedicated 500-square-foot premier classroom space for the relaunch of Goo Goo’s hands-on candy making experiences including the classic “Taste of Goo Goo” class, “Secrets of Goo Goo” with chocolate and wine pairings, and “Goos & Booze” with chocolate and local spirit pairings. Classes in the new dedicated classroom space are available starting on opening day with tickets available online at www.googoo.com/classes.

Goo Goo Chocolate Co.’s hours of operations will include 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information visit www.googoo.com.

