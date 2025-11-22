GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign in January

(CNN) — Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday that she will be resigning from office in January.
She made the announcement in a post on social media just days after her public falling out with President Donald Trump.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
