GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign in January

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., visits the Republican Party of Iowa booth during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(CNN) — Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday that she will be resigning from office in January.

She made the announcement in a post on social media just days after her public falling out with President Donald Trump.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

