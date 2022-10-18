Gospel music's biggest night of the year kicks off Tuesday night at Allen Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 53rd annual Gospel Music Association Dove Awards are back at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena on Tuesday night. It’s known as Gospel music's biggest night of the year.

2022 marks Lipscomb's 8th year hosting.

The sold-out show starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be hosted by artists Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin. It will be broadcast exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, Friday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET and simulcast on SiriusXM The Message

The most than a dozen performers include Maverick City Music, Steven Curtis Chapman and TobyMac, Anne Wilson, Blessing Offor, Brooke Ligertwood and DOE. There will also be a handful of special presenters including former Pittsburgh Steeler Ben Roethlisberger, CeCe Winans, David and Tamela Mann and more

The awards are presented by the Gospel Music Association, which supports the diverse community by providing for basic needs through its foundation, preserves the legacies of the genre’s trailblazers through the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and celebrates the artists’ work through events like the Dove Awards.