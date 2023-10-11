Got a need for speed? Head on down to lower broadway for the Red Bull Showrun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Red Bull Racing will be speeding on through Nashville this week as their showrun arrives to Music City for the first time.

Eight-time Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo and the Red Bull Racing team will take over Lower Broadway on Saturday, October 14 at noon.

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia walks though the paddock at Albert Park ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

You don't need to purchase tickets, but it's recommended you arrive early so you can get a great spot on the track.

The showrun isn't the only thing happening on Saturday, Red Bull Racing will have an Activation Village at the corner of 2nd and Broadway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. When the showrun kicks off at 12 p.m., you'll be able to see the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Scott Speed and Aaron Colton!

Heading downtown via car? The following road closures will be in effect:

Courtesy: Red Bull Racing

Thursday, October 12th:



Rep. John Lewis Way S to 1st Ave two lanes close starting at 9 a.m.

Friday, October 13th:



Rep. John Lewis Way S to 1st Ave two lanes close from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, October 14th (Broadway North):



6th Ave to 1st Ave Lane closure from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.



1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Avenue Commerce Street to Demonbreun Street Close from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.



Rep. John Lewis Way - Closed from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.



12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Road Closure for the Red Bull Showrun



3 p.m. to 11:59 a.m. 1st to Rep. John Lewis Way & Broadway - Open to Pedestrians

Sunday, October 15th:



6th Ave to 1st Ave Close 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.



1st Ave Close to Rep. John Lewis Way close 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.



6th Ave to 1st Ave two lanes close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All cross streets will be reopen within the hour following the showrun!