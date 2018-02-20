Got A Sweet Tooth? Nashville's Goo Goo Shop Offering Chocolate Classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville's very own Goo Goo Shop is sharing their secrets. 

Tennessee's native treat has launched Goo Goo cluster classes.

Just off 3rd Avenue South in Nashville, you can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience. Instructors take you through the history of Goo Goo and then it's your turn to create unique candy combinations. 

"I don't know. I'm nervous about it. I think I'm going to do sweet and salty," said Maggie Kay.

Kay signed up for class and said it's a great date night. Some classes offer wine pairings and all classes let you leave with your creations. 

"I've got a huge sweet tooth so it's a perfect thing to do," said Kay. 

Allow about an hour for candy class. Click here for more information.  

