Got A Sweet Tooth? Nashville's Goo Goo Shop Offering Chocolate Classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville's very own Goo Goo Shop is sharing their secrets.
Tennessee's native treat has launched Goo Goo cluster classes.
Just off 3rd Avenue South in Nashville, you can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience. Instructors take you through the history of Goo Goo and then it's your turn to create unique candy combinations.
"I don't know. I'm nervous about it. I think I'm going to do sweet and salty," said Maggie Kay.
Kay signed up for class and said it's a great date night. Some classes offer wine pairings and all classes let you leave with your creations.
"I've got a huge sweet tooth so it's a perfect thing to do," said Kay.
Allow about an hour for candy class. Click here for more information.