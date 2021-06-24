Gov. Beshear announces $1,500 return-to-work incentive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a back-to-work incentive for Kentuckians during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday.

Governor Andy Beshear announces a back-to-work incentive.



The first 15,000 qualifying Kentuckians who re-enter the workforce between June 24th and July 30th will get $1,500.



“Don’t wait,” said Beshear as he encourages people to return to work. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/OOx2jponoC — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) June 24, 2021

The incentive offers $1,500 for the first 15,000 Kentuckians who return to work between June 24 and July 30.

Beshear addressed concerns from Republicans and some employers about the extra $300 per week added to every unemployment payment, saying that money has been spent on Kentucky businesses most affected by the pandemic.

Those benefits end nationally in September.

The governor said anyone interested in applying for the program must currently be receiving a $300 bonus unemployment payment or a similar payment option.

To qualify, an applicant must:

Be a Kentucky resident;

Be employed by a Kentucky business between June 24 and July 30, 2021; and

Have an active unemployment insurance claim as of June 23, 2021.

Employers will be responsible for completing an online application verifying that employees accepted employment between June 24 and July 30, 2021. They must also verify that employees worked 120 hours in the four weeks following new employment.

A full outline of the criteria to qualify is available on the Back to Work Incentive website, teamkybacktowork.ky.gov . The application will be available beginning Aug. 1.

The first 15,000 people to successfully qualify will be approved for a $1,500 taxable incentive. The last day to file an application for the Team Kentucky Back to Work Incentive is Oct. 1, 2021.