Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of severe weather

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency ahead of severe weather across Kentucky that has a high probability of producing long-track, violent tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a high probability of severe tornadoes moving through Western Kentucky up to I-65. The rest of Kentucky, with the exception of the East, should expect violent thunderstorms followed by significant winds with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour, according to the governor's office.

We're facing dangerous weather tonight, with violent tornadoes probable in Western Kentucky, especially in the Jackson Purchase area. Thunderstorms and damaging winds are expected across the state. If you are in Western Kentucky, you need to be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/YdQCupEGPi — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 31, 2023

“If you are in Western Kentucky, you need to be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m. Central Time,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is the worst forecast I’ve seen as Governor. I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can be prepared. We are taking this very seriously and we need you to take this seriously, too. Please be prepared. Let’s do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”

Gov. Beshear said all Kentucky state office buildings located in the central time zone, Friday, March 31, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. CT. This closure extends to employees who may live or work within the central time zone. Executive Branch employees should follow guidance from their agency.

This is the worst forecast I’ve seen as Governor. I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can be prepared. We are taking this very seriously, and we need you to take this seriously too. Please be prepared. Let’s do everything possible to keep everyone safe. pic.twitter.com/sYnRB5SRoh — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 31, 2023

The Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.

The Governor asked Kentuckians to avoid calling 911 for traffic and weather updates. The Kentucky State Police requests that if you see or suspect that someone is stranded on the roadways, contact KSP at 800-222-5555.

With the advanced warning, the Governor urges all Kentuckians to have a safety plan to locate in a secure place during the storms.

“Practice going there before the weather arrives. A storm shelter or a basement is the best. An interior hallway away from windows is the second best. If you are in a mobile home, get out. Be somewhere safe long before this hits. Go to a neighbor’s house, an underground shelter or a nearby permanent structure,” Gov. Beshear said. “Monitor the weather on weather.gov , by watching local TV or listening to NOAA weather radio. Contact your local emergency management office if you need to find a safe place to shelter.”

For additional preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.