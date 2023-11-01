Report: One confirmed dead following building collapse in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died following a building collapsed at an abandoned mine site in Kentucky, according to local affiliate WSAZ.

According to Kentucky Emergency Management, the 11-story building near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road in Martin County collapsed around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Two workers were trapped underneath multiple floors of concrete and steel, and several teams are working to rescue them.

Gov. Beshear signed an executive order to mobilize state resources to the area. The order mobilizes state resources to help.

Several agencies are on scene assisting, including the Lexington Fire Department Special Operations Unit. The Lexington Fire Department says eight total personnel were deployed to Martin County, and all of them are structural collapse specialists. They are on scene assisting with the search and rescue efforts.