Gov. Beshear vetoes sweeping GOP transgender measure

Andy Beshear
Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort, Ky., Nov. 15, 2022. Beshear has vetoed a sweeping Republican measure aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths, Friday, March 24, 2023. The bill would ban their access to gender-affirming health care. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 13:29:22-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a sweeping Republican measure aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths.

The bill would ban their access to gender-affirming health care and would determine which bathrooms they use at school.

The bill easily cleared the GOP-led legislature by veto-proof margins.

Lawmakers will reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s session, when they could vote to override the veto.

Gov. Beshear is seeking reelection to a second term this year in Republican-trending Kentucky. His veto Friday could reverberate through the November election.

