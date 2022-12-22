Gov. Bill Lee grants clemency to 16, expedites parole eligibility for 30 following state law update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued executive clemency to 16 people ahead of the Christmas holiday. Additionally, 30 people have been granted expedited parole eligibility following a change to the state's drug-free school zone laws.

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency,” said Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

Thirteen of the clemency grants issued were pardons, which are for those who have completed their time in prison and are no longer incarcerated. The remaining three people were granted commutation to parole eligibility.

The following is a list of the executive clemency grants made by the governor this week:

Pardons



Jimmy Lee Clausel, Hardin County

Jacqueline Clements, Hamilton County

Tara Duncan-Rodriguez, Hamilton County

Najeeb Farhat, Knox County

Randy Fleming, Williamson County

Ryan Herron, Warren County and Dekalb County

Kimberly Kerby, Shelby County

Jason Moore, Rutherford County

James Norris, Warren County

Randy Pool, Crockett County

Audria Reeves, Chester County

Stephen Robinson, Hardeman County

Aaron Dewayne Vaught, Bradley County

Commutations



William Mee, Meigs County – Commutation to time served, ending his parole

Tabatha White, Davidson County – Immediate parole eligibility

Alicia Williams, Davidson County – Immediate parole eligibility

In response to the 2020 change in the drug-free school zones, the governor's office created a new clemency review process for prior offenses. This week, he granted expedited parole eligibility to 30 people who would have already been eligible for parole under the new law. All 30 are currently incarcerated and will go before the board of parole before.

Those 30 people include:



David Beets, Knox County

Dustin Blevins, Sullivan County

Wesley Box, Shelby County

Joana Brooks, Sullivan County

Bernard Campbell, Knox County

Kristina Cole, Shelby County

Timothy Farrar, Bedford County

Raphael Ferguson, Knox County

Jordashe Franklin, Knox County

William Frost, Knox County

Jerry Hall, Henderson County

Tina Hargrove, Humphreys County

Erica Harris, Knox County

Jeremy Hipshire, Johnson County

Jacob Hoilman, Cocke County

Steve Humphrey, Carter County

Brandon Jarnigan, Hamblen County

Laquan Johnson, Putnam County

Justin Lane, Sullivan County

Jermaine Marsh, Sr., Knox County

Brandon McKinley, Loudon County

Alonzo Norman, Sullivan County

James Parker, Sullivan County

James Sanchez, Sullivan County

Eugene Taylor, Williamson County

Brandy Wellman, Carter County

Tony Williams, Knox County

Waynard Winbush, Knox County

Angelo Young, Knox County

James Young, Knox County