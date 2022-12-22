Gov. Bill Lee grants clemency to 16, expedites parole eligibility for 30 following state law update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued executive clemency to 16 people ahead of the Christmas holiday. Additionally, 30 people have been granted expedited parole eligibility following a change to the state's drug-free school zone laws.
“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency,” said Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”
Thirteen of the clemency grants issued were pardons, which are for those who have completed their time in prison and are no longer incarcerated. The remaining three people were granted commutation to parole eligibility.
The following is a list of the executive clemency grants made by the governor this week:
Pardons
- Jimmy Lee Clausel, Hardin County
- Jacqueline Clements, Hamilton County
- Tara Duncan-Rodriguez, Hamilton County
- Najeeb Farhat, Knox County
- Randy Fleming, Williamson County
- Ryan Herron, Warren County and Dekalb County
- Kimberly Kerby, Shelby County
- Jason Moore, Rutherford County
- James Norris, Warren County
- Randy Pool, Crockett County
- Audria Reeves, Chester County
- Stephen Robinson, Hardeman County
- Aaron Dewayne Vaught, Bradley County
Commutations
- William Mee, Meigs County – Commutation to time served, ending his parole
- Tabatha White, Davidson County – Immediate parole eligibility
- Alicia Williams, Davidson County – Immediate parole eligibility
In response to the 2020 change in the drug-free school zones, the governor's office created a new clemency review process for prior offenses. This week, he granted expedited parole eligibility to 30 people who would have already been eligible for parole under the new law. All 30 are currently incarcerated and will go before the board of parole before.
Those 30 people include:
- David Beets, Knox County
- Dustin Blevins, Sullivan County
- Wesley Box, Shelby County
- Joana Brooks, Sullivan County
- Bernard Campbell, Knox County
- Kristina Cole, Shelby County
- Timothy Farrar, Bedford County
- Raphael Ferguson, Knox County
- Jordashe Franklin, Knox County
- William Frost, Knox County
- Jerry Hall, Henderson County
- Tina Hargrove, Humphreys County
- Erica Harris, Knox County
- Jeremy Hipshire, Johnson County
- Jacob Hoilman, Cocke County
- Steve Humphrey, Carter County
- Brandon Jarnigan, Hamblen County
- Laquan Johnson, Putnam County
- Justin Lane, Sullivan County
- Jermaine Marsh, Sr., Knox County
- Brandon McKinley, Loudon County
- Alonzo Norman, Sullivan County
- James Parker, Sullivan County
- James Sanchez, Sullivan County
- Eugene Taylor, Williamson County
- Brandy Wellman, Carter County
- Tony Williams, Knox County
- Waynard Winbush, Knox County
- Angelo Young, Knox County
- James Young, Knox County