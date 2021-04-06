Watch
Gov. Bill Lee joins GOP push against vaccine passports

WTVF
Gov. Lee announces Tenn. Fosters Hope initiative during a press briefing.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 13:56:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has joined fellow Republicans nationwide to advocate against COVID-19 vaccine passports, which are being developed to let inoculated people travel, shop and dine more freely.

The GOP governor tweeted Tuesday that he supports legislation to prohibit government-mandated vaccine passports to protect Tennesseans' health information and ensure the vaccine remains a voluntary, personal decision.

The passports show whether someone has been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19. It currently exists only in New York. Republicans in multiple states are pursuing proposals to ban their use as a restriction against people's activities.

