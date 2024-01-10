Gov. Bill Lee launches bill to protect voices of Tennessee music industry from misuse of AI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Artificial intelligence is making its way into the music industry and Governor Bill Lee wants to protect Tennessee workers.

On Wednesday, Lee will announce new legislation to update Tennessee’s law to include protections for songwriters, performers, and other music industry professional’s voices from the misuse of artificial intelligence.

“From Beale Street to Broadway and beyond, Tennessee is known for our rich artistic heritage that tells the story of our great state,” said Gov. Lee.

Tennessee’s existing law already protects image and likeness. Governor Lee will be joined by legislative leadership, artists, songwriters, and music industry stakeholders in Nashville to announce the legislation.

“As the technology landscape evolves with artificial intelligence, we’re proud to lead the nation in proposing legal protection for our best-in-class artists and songwriters.”

This is a part of what's been an ongoing fight for legal protections for musicians.

In October, a group of U.S. senators introduced similar legislation called the NO FAKES Act. Led by Senators Marsha Blackburn, Chris Coons, Thom Tillis, and Amy Klobuchar, the proposed bill would “prevent a person from producing or distributing an unauthorized AI-generated replica of an individual to perform in an audiovisual or sound recording without the consent of the individual being replicated.”

People who do so, and any platforms hosting them would be liable for damages. The use of AI is spreading fast, and the concerns from those being impacted are spreading as well.

Lawmakers hope legislation will help ease the minds of hundreds of Tennessee workers.