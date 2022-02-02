Gov. Bill Lee proposes $318M funding investment for Tennessee State University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed budget includes a big investment to enhance the growth and development of Tennessee State University.

If passed, the $318 million investment would be the biggest in the school's history. The majority of it would be used to make critical improvements to the campus.

As part of the funding, $250 million would go towards infrastructure improvements, which includes repairs, renovations of multiple buildings, a new library and a new food science building. Another $60 million is included for a new state-of-the-art engineering building and the remaining $8 million would be for maintenance.

TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover and key administrators will continue working with lawmakers to pass the budget.

Glover said they are pleased Gov. Lee made Tennessee State University a priority in his budget, which is a crucial step in highlighting the State’s commitment to their infrastructure needs, but more importantly to their students.

More budget presentations are scheduled for in the next few weeks.