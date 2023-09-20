Gov. Bill Lee says he wants to take care of 'all' schools after TSU $2.1 billion funding question

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After two days of traveling across the state this week, Gov. Bill Lee said he hadn't been able to receive a letter yet from the federal government outlining a funding discrepancy to the tune of $2.1 billion for Tennessee State University.

Lee pointed out that this year, TSU received the highest level of money in its history from the state. In that, it also got a lump sum of $250 million in one-time funding for capital improvement projects. TSU had the biggest freshman class in its history in fall 2022 at 4,220 students. In total, it had 9,218 students enrolled in its undergraduate and graduate programs.

"I think from my perspective we just looked at how do we treat all of our universities going forward?" Lee said, standing inside the Dickson location for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

But the federal government said they looked back historically — at least three decades from 1987 to 2020, which would include two years of Lee's first term. The U.S. Department of Education told NewsChannel 5 on Tuesday that $2.1 billion in discrepancy is state funds, not federal.

But this isn't a new problem.

In 2020, findings by Tennessee's Land-Grant Committee determined that TSU has not consistently received funding from the federal government, state or both since the 60s. As one of Tennessee's two land-grant universities, TSU is partially funded by the federal government and the state matches it.

TSU and the University of Tennessee are land-grant colleges. As outlined in the Second Morrill Act of 1890, all land-grant colleges should receive the same funding regardless of race. The act was designed to target Confederate states, according to the U.S. National Archives. It was passed by Congress at the time to remedy discrimination and required states to create land-grant schools for Black students.

A land-grant college is a research-based school within the state. Both schools have extensions to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and both have agriculture programs. In 2021, legislative financial analysts found that the state could owe up to $544 million to TSU. This looked at funding back until the 1950s.

It wasn't until the early 1960s that the University of Tennessee-Knoxville admitted its first Black student.

A facility assessment concluded that TSU's maintenance needs alone total $337.5 million. Some proposed projects include updating electrical infrastructure, re-roofing buildings, safety and security infrastructure improvements on campus, demolishing four halls, building new residence halls and apartments and a new library. In addition to facility updates, funding needs were found necessary for financial aid programs, retention and graduation support services and mental health counseling.

"That's what I was focused on — not looking at what was done in past history, but what we are going to do today. That's why we funded TSU at the highest level it's ever been funded and historic high levels," Lee said. "We are going to look at our institutions of higher education — just like we funded TCATs to the tune of a billion. We are going to look at all of them and look at the unique needs they have and fund them appropriately."

As for the future and this federal government figure, Lee didn't outline what was next. TSU president Glenda Glover told NewsChannel 5 on Tuesday she hoped to meet with state lawmakers and federal leaders about the number. She is set to retire by July 1, 2024.

TSU is still receiving money from the state from a 36-year lawsuit that passed through six governors before it ever reached a settlement in 2006 while Gov. Phil Bredesen was in office. That figure this last budget cycle $10.2 million. The lawsuit originated from a professor in the 1960s who said Tennessee's higher education institutions were segregated and had unequal maintenance and facilities.

"We are happy to talk with whoever about how much we believe in TSU and are committed to their future," Lee said. "We have provided funding every year for TSU since I have been here, and I am sure that will continue."