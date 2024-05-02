Gov. Bill Lee to join GMA for groundbreaking for new Christian and Gospel Music Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The history of gospel music will soon be displayed in Music City.

Thursday is the groundbreaking for the new Christian and Gospel Music Museum at the Dove Center at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Commerce Street where it will be built.

It will start at 2 p.m. and people are welcome to join the Gospel Music Association and Governor Bill Lee to celebrate the start of construction.

The GMA said the museum will celebrate the story of Christian and Gospel music's past, present, and future, touring through multiple rooms.

There will be a theater, interactive exhibits, a Hall of Fame, and a multi-function room with endless possibilities for gatherings.

The GMA president said when the museum was first announced in January that the museum will preserve the legacy of Gospel music, support the impact of today's artists, and plant seeds for the future.

The museum is expected to open in 2025.

NewsChannel 5 will be at the groundbreaking, so check back here for updates later in the afternoon.