Gov. Bill Lee pledges $5M to nonprofits to help fight human trafficking in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced a series of new partnerships to help fight human trafficking in Tennessee. The governor also said more than $5 million from the state's budget will go towards several nonprofits to help victims.

According to Lee, human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing criminal enterprises in the country, and cases have been reported in every county in the state.

The state's budget for 2021-2022 included more than $5 million for the following nonprofits:

$3.5M to End Slavery Tennessee

“I’m excited to invest in and partner with these remarkable organizations that are at the forefront of this important fight,” said Gov. Lee. “Human trafficking has no place in our state, and I’m proud to support our law enforcement and non-profit partners.”

Watch the full announcement below:

If you suspect someone you know is involved in human trafficking, you can call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484.