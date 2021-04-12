Gov. Bill Lee to make education announcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee is expected to make an education announcement on Monday.

"In-person learning is safe & it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss. I support the State Board of Education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in TN & virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only," Gov. Lee tweeted Monday.

Read my letter to Chairman Hartgrove on why in-person instruction matters for our students and teachers pic.twitter.com/s1rbFXkaLM — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 12, 2021

Watch live below at 3 p.m.

Lee is set to make the announcement from the Tennessee State Capitol. Additional details weren't immediately known.