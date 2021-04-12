Watch
Gov. Bill Lee to make education announcement

Mark Humphrey/AP
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions during a news conference Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Bill Lee
Posted at 2:52 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 15:52:24-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee is expected to make an education announcement on Monday.

"In-person learning is safe & it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss. I support the State Board of Education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in TN & virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only," Gov. Lee tweeted Monday.

Lee is set to make the announcement from the Tennessee State Capitol. Additional details weren't immediately known.

