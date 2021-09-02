Live: Gov. Bill Lee speaks as Tenn. sets COVID hospitalization record for second straight day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee is scheduled to speak from the Capitol after Tennessee set another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations for the second day in a row.
Gov. Lee is set to speak at 3 p.m. Watch below:
The governor's media availability comes after overnight data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows there are now 3,501 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tennessee. That's an increase of 160 patients from a day earlier, the largest one-day increase of the pandemic.
Of those, 968 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Seventy-nine of those hospitalized are pediatric patients.
* Phil Williams contributed to this report.