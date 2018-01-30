Gov. Haslam Gives State Of The State Address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Governor Bill Haslam gave his final state of the state address on Monday night, touting his legacy as a job creator while imploring lawmakers to do more with education and the state’s ongoing Opioid Crisis.

This was the 8th time that Haslam, 59, addressed both chambers of the state legislature. His successor will be chosen in November during the state’s general election. The Governor said that over the last eight years his administration has created nearly 500,000 private sector job. The high school graduation rate is currently the highest in state history but critics say there are still major issues that need to be addressed including the highly flawed TN Ready test system.

“We have not compromised. And I’m asking you to stand with me to ensure that we don’t back up now. Now now. Not this year. Now next year. Not ever,” Haslam said.

“Tennessee can and will lead the nation in education,” he added.

In previous years Haslam has used the state of the state speech to announcement major sweeping policy initiatives. At last year’s address the Governor told law makers he would be seeking to raise the state’s gas tax in order to help pay for desperately needed road and infrastructure projects. Unlike his failed Insure Tennessee healthcare initiative, the gas tax proposal passed last year. Largely cementing Haslam’s legacy as a fiscal conservative who still convinced his party to raise taxes.

“This evening I am proposing a bold new challenge. I want Tennessee to lead the nation in jobs, education and government efficiency. I don’t just want us to compete; I want us to be the best,” Haslam told the audience.

Perhaps the most impassioned part of the address came when Haslam once again addressed the ongoing Opioid Crisis. This year state lawmakers will be asked to give more than $14 million to the newly created TN Together program. The initiative is aimed at prevention and recovery programs for opioid addicts. Haslam is also asking lawmakers to give nearly a million dollars to programs that would distribute prescription drugs to treat opioid dependency and create a pilot program in county jail that would help addicts who end up there.

But the 2018 budget only fund 10 new TBI Agents to help deal with the crisis when Director Mark Gwynn previously said he would need at least 25 new hires in order to effectively fight the opioid epidemic.

While the proposed $37.5 million budget will increase funding to education it will largely cut funds to the Department of Children Services and the Department of Workforce Labor and Development.

In his speech though Haslam said he would ask lawmakers to enact the Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2018. Specifics of the proposal though were not immediately available.

“We know that too many kids get lost in the juvenile justice system,” he said.

Haslam concluded by imploring his fellow lawmakers to continue working diligently on behalf of the people of Tennessee.

“Let’s use this time while we have the privilege of answering the call to lead, to be that force for good for the state of Tennessee.”