Gov. Haslam Proposes $30M For School Safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Governor Bill Haslam has proposed an amendment to the 2018-19 state budget, that includes $30 million to improve school safety.
The proposal would be considered by the General Assembly in the coming weeks. The funding includes $25 million in nonrecurring and $5.2 million in recurring school safety grants, according to a release.
The 2018-19 budget amendment is now available, and it includes proposed funding for school safety, higher education, broadband accessibility, and treatment and recovery services as part of the @TnTogether plan to address the opioid crisis: https://t.co/AYINxrnnOf#TNWillLead
“Our children deserve to learn in a safe and secure environment and I’ve asked the working group to make specific recommendations on school safety measures,” Haslam said. “These additional school safety funds, which include doubling the current amount of recurring funding we have through our school safety grants, will provide our schools with additional resources to meet their specific needs.”
Earlier this month, Haslam appointed a School Safety Working Group to review school safety across the state and provide recommendations to improve security.