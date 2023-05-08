Gov. Lee announces date of special session on public safety, Second Amendment rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Weeks after he said he would call a special session, Gov. Bill Lee finally announced the date to call members back to the state capitol.

Gov. Lee said he would call for a session on public safety and Second Amendment rights two hours after legislators signed off for the year. This discussion comes after The Covenant School shooting, where a gunman took the lives of six people, including three 9-year-old children. Several mass shootings have happened across the nation since then.

"After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on Aug. 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens," Gov. Lee said. "There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health."

Why a special session?

The Covenant School shooting created a chain reaction across Middle Tennessee, bringing thousands to the legislature to protest for some kind of gun reform. Legislation on firearms never happened, except legislation that would protect firearms companies from particular lawsuits.

The governor tried to call legislators to take up some sort of legislation on an order of protection (red flag law). Those details came together this week in the form of a legislative package that no one in the Republican supermajority would take up.

As written in the governor's proposal, this would be dubbed as a temporary mental health order of protection. There will be no ex parte, meaning those in question will have to be notified and given the opportunity to stand before a judge. Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, told reporters Friday night his copy of that package was full of red ink in changes he would have made had it come before the legislative body.

Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, tried to make it happen in the Senate, but Republicans either voted no or present not voting. Republicans hold a majority in the Senate as well.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Republican leadership said they hoped the governor would come prepared with a package they could work on in a special session. It's not clear if it will be the same proposal he made this week or something different.