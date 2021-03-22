Gov. Lee announces new initiative to help Tennessee's foster children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee announced a new initiative to find a permanent home for Tennessee's foster kids.

TN Fosters Hope is a public-private initiative led by the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

It creates a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Children's Services and two leading private partners, Tennessee Kids Belong and Show Hope.

During a press briefing Monday, the governor called on the faith across the state to support the initiative.

“When we join forces with the faith community and trusted partners like Tennessee Kids Belong and Show Hope, we can help Tennessee foster kids find permanent, loving homes,” said Gov. Lee. “I am calling on the faith community to join us as we work to build one of the most adoption-friendly states in the country.”

The program will focus on the following:

Establishing a network of churches statewide to support the foster and adoptive needs of their communities

Recruiting and certifying families who can care for foster children with increased needs

Building pathways for full DCS custody children to find permanent adoption

To further support foster children, Gov Lee. has also proposed a TennCare coverage extension for adopted youth that will allow them to retain their TennCare eligibility until age 18 regardless of federal or state adoption assistance eligibility. This includes retaining existing physical, mental and behavioral health services.

Watch the full press briefing below: