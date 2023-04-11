Gov. Lee calls on legislature for red flag law, 'new ideas' for legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday morning that he would support some sort of red flag law, but had no specific parameters of what that legislation might be.

How this gets through the legislature could become complicated as the Senate Judiciary Committee has vowed not to hear any type of gun or firearm legislation for the remainder of the year. Lee said he suspected that might change. Lee said he asked no legislators specifically to carry any bill that would have a red flag law in place. Additionally, Lee asked members to get creative when it came to coming up with solutions to address mass shootings.

"I think everyone — leadership from speakers as well as other leaders — have expressed a desire to do something and move forward," Lee said inside the Midtown Hills Precinct, which responded directly to The Covenant School shooting. "I have challenged them to bring forward ideas and subsequently met with those leaders. I do believe we should get it done during this session."

This was only Lee's second public appearance since The Covenant School shooting, which killed six people — including three 9-year-olds. Lee called on the Tennessee General Assembly to find a path of partisanship, though last week wounded that effort with the expulsion of two Democratic lawmakers.

Expulsion measures come from a moment on the House floor two weeks ago, when Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Justin Pearson, D-Memphis and Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, interrupted the regular-scheduled proceedings. Though lawmakers quarreled among themselves that the interruption was during recess versus the actual proceedings. No damage was done to the Tennessee capitol nor were there any arrests made on the day that Jones, Pearson and Johnson led the crowd from the House floor in the middle of the session with chants. Rep. Jones had a bullhorn. Jones and Pearson were expelled, while Johnson remained. Jones returned to his seat Monday after being reappointed by Metro Council.

"For me what's most important is that we recognize it's an emotionally charged environment," Lee said. "We must stay focused. There are issues all around us. It's time to set those issues to the side. I am going to urge the General Assembly to work together. If we are going to lead well, now is the moment to bring changes."

Lee said that it was time for the General Assembly to act and make changes, especially in light of the emotionally-charged moment within the state.

"I had hoped this would never happen in our state. Where do we go forward? How is it that we move forward? This won't stop for the next four years in my view. Because of the incredibly emotional responses, I am one that believes that really difficult circumstances can bring forth positive outcomes. I believe it's time. I am hopeful that people won't have preconceived ideas."

Democratic lawmakers said they are ready to go with this type of legislation, but they are just waiting on the Republican supermajority to join them.

"In this moment, our families deserve action to stop future gun violence. The governor is right to make this a priority before session ends," Sen. Ramuseh Akbari said. "Our caucus announced last week five common-sense reforms to reduce gun violence, including expanded background checks and an extreme risk protection order law. These are smart and effective solutions to keep kids and families safe. We are ready to work with the governor and the supermajority to get something done."