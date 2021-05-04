Gov. Lee, former Gov. Dunn celebrate 50th anniversary of Tennessee State Natural Areas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee and former Gov. Winfield Dunn celebrated the 50th anniversary of the legislation that created Tennessee State Natural Areas.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation hosted the event at the Netherton Overlook at Radnor Lake State Natural Area.

“We are blessed with remarkable natural resources across our state, and Tennessee State Natural Areas preserve these sites for generations to come,” Lee said. “I am especially pleased that Governor Dunn could be with us to celebrate this outstanding work and achievement for our state.”

Dunn signed the Tennessee Natural Areas Preservation Act into law on May 4, 1971. He and the other lawmakers behind the legislation reenacted the moment of the bill's signing during the evnt.

WTVF Tennessee State Natural Areas anniversary

WTVF Tennessee State Natural Areas anniversary

It protects nearly 130,000 acres of natural areas and habitat throughout Tennessee.

“We take pride in protecting the environment in Tennessee, and this anniversary is an example of the lasting results of the Natural Areas program,” David Salyers, commissioner of TDEC, said. “We view this not only as a celebration of 50 years of State Natural Areas but as the state’s commitment to continue this important mission.”

There are a total of 84 Natural Areas throughout the state with at least 30 right here in the mid-state. The program recommends new natural areas for designation, the Tennessee General Assembly amends the act, and the governor signs the legislation making the natural area protected by law.

You can find a map and list of those areas by clicking here.